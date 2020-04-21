Martha Zella Carroll, 82, of Harriman, born Oct. 13, 1937, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
Martha was a member of Post Oak Springs Christian Church and Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and she attended First Baptist in Rockwood. Martha worked as a volunteer in the Mid-East Kitchen. She was a Wednesday night teacher at church and helped in the kitchen. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Carroll Sr.; son, Thomas Nelson Hartness Jr.; sons-in-law, J. Preston and J. Marlow; daughter-in-law, Kim Carroll; and many brothers and sisters.
Martha is survived by her children, Walter E. Carroll Jr. (Candi), Connie Carroll, Betty Marlow and Sybil Webb; brother, Donnie Thomas; grandchildren, Sydney Carroll, Jordan Carroll, Bailey Carroll, Martha Kirkpatrick (Tom), Betty Elswick (Jason) and Marisha Hartness; great-grandchildren, Jamie Crabtree ( Josh), Eli Elswick, Steven Kirkpatrick, Aaleyah Gilbert and Linsey Gilbert; and great-great-grandchildren, Brantley Crabtree and Brody Crabtree
A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Roane Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Spencer Garner and the Rev. Marty Shadon officiating. A celebration of Martha's life will be conducted when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 22, 2020