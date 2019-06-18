Marvon Angelo Brooms was born Jan. 4, 1964, in Harriman. He transitioned from this world on June 14, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.

He was the son of Pecola and Howard Ewing of Harriman. Marvon was a Harriman High School graduate. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years. Marvon was a genuinely warm and compassionate person who never met a stranger. He would give his shirt off his back and his last dime, and yours too if you let him have it, to help someone in need. By family and friends, Marvon will be remembered by his infectious smile, sense of humor, his hearty laugh and, most of all, his mechanical skills. He loved to work on cars, and he was admired and well known by a lot of mechanics. He loved his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. Prophet Brooms, Jesse and Ruth Luster and William Warmley and Gertrude League.

He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory, his son, JeMiale Mckinney (Karen); granddaughter, Jaelyn Mckinney of Knoxville; parents, Pecola and Howard Ewing; three brothers; grandmother, Louise Warmley; aunts and uncles, Annie Wright, Beulah Brooms, Ruth Jean Brooms, Judy McKnight, Julia Harris, Virginia Childress, Curtis and Permillia Anderson, Alma Cozart, Dorothy Graham, Dan and Pat Taylor; devoted aunt, Barbara Johnson; and a host of cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Willie Gallaher and the Rev. Jesse L. Williams. Interment and burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors.



