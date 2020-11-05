1/1
Mary ‘Margaret’ Ledbetter
Heaven's Gates were opened and her Savior welcomed Mary "Margaret" Ledbetter home to join in the Heavenly Choir Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mam-maw, aunt and sister. She was born Nov. 19, 1948, at her home on Walden Avenue in Oliver Springs to Hayes and Ozia Bass. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and was faithful in sharing God's love through music, teaching and loving her friends and family. She was a graduate of Oliver Spring High School. She loved serving the Lord by traveling to many churches with her husband and family singing with The Evangelaires.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Houston Glenn Ledbetter; a daughter, Angelica McConkey; her parents, Hayes and Ozia Bass; brothers, James Bass and Terry Bass; sister, Alma Brown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clinton and Mattie Ledbetter. 
She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Donnell of Knoxville; grandchildren, Celina McManus and John Michael Donnell; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Marisa Ledbetter of Bloomington, Ind.; grandsons, Harrison and Oliver Ledbetter; sister, Jowana Stinnett of Oliver Springs; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Ruby Ledbetter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Jeanette of Grandview; and by many special nieces, nephews and life-long friends. 
In lieu of receiving of friends, Margaret will lie in state from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile with funeral service following at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Darrell Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.  An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Lying in State
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
