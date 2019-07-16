Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Knoxville and was a resident of Roane County most of her life. Carolyn was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile, where she taught the junior girls Sunday school class for many years. She worked for over 25 years at Kiser-Roth Hosiery Mill and later retired from Renaissance Terrace, where she had worked as a billing specialist. Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Houston; and parents, Floyd and Zelma Johnson Heatherly.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Brown and husband Clement of Oakdale; sons, Kenneth Houston of Ten Mile and Steven Houston of Evans, Ga.; grandchildren, Cynthia Richards, Steve McCullough, Matthew Brown, Megan Houston and Cassie Houston; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Emery Richards; sister, Brenda Barnett and husband, James of Knoxville; brothers, Richard Heatherly and wife Patsy of Ten Mile and Jerry Heatherly of Dover, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Elsie Humphrey, Irene Deathridge and Stella Massey; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile with the Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Interment will follow the service at Midway Church of God Cemetery. An online register is available at

Mary "Carolyn" Heatherly Houston, 77, of Ten Mile, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Morgan County.She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Knoxville and was a resident of Roane County most of her life. Carolyn was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile, where she taught the junior girls Sunday school class for many years. She worked for over 25 years at Kiser-Roth Hosiery Mill and later retired from Renaissance Terrace, where she had worked as a billing specialist. Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Houston; and parents, Floyd and Zelma Johnson Heatherly.Survivors include her daughter, Connie Brown and husband Clement of Oakdale; sons, Kenneth Houston of Ten Mile and Steven Houston of Evans, Ga.; grandchildren, Cynthia Richards, Steve McCullough, Matthew Brown, Megan Houston and Cassie Houston; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Emery Richards; sister, Brenda Barnett and husband, James of Knoxville; brothers, Richard Heatherly and wife Patsy of Ten Mile and Jerry Heatherly of Dover, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Elsie Humphrey, Irene Deathridge and Stella Massey; and a host of extended family and friends.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile with the Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Interment will follow the service at Midway Church of God Cemetery. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Published in Roane County News on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close