Mary Alice Forrester (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN
37763
(865)-376-6531
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Alice Forrester of Harriman, born Aug. 4, 1943, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a faithful Christian woman who always let her light shine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Florence Keller; her sister, Sandra Raulston; and her brother, Thomas Keller.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Otis "Yogi" Forrester; her two loving daughters, Melinda Barfield (David) and April Cheek (Joe); son, Daniel Forrester (Mary); and five grandchildren, Christopher and Taylor Barfield, Nathan Cheek, Drake and Mattisyn Forrester.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church, with a celebration of life to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Don Long and the Rev. Tim Shelton officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.