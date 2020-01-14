Mary Alice Forrester of Harriman, born Aug. 4, 1943, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a faithful Christian woman who always let her light shine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Florence Keller; her sister, Sandra Raulston; and her brother, Thomas Keller.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Otis "Yogi" Forrester; her two loving daughters, Melinda Barfield (David) and April Cheek (Joe); son, Daniel Forrester (Mary); and five grandchildren, Christopher and Taylor Barfield, Nathan Cheek, Drake and Mattisyn Forrester.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church, with a celebration of life to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Don Long and the Rev. Tim Shelton officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020