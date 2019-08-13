Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Rolo Riter, 87, passed on to her heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

She was born in Antigo, Wis., to Ruth and Fred Rolo on Oct. 14, 1931. She graduated from Antigo High School in 1949 and Langlade County Normal School in 1951 with a teaching certificate in early education. She taught first grade for the next 10 years with class sizes as large as 40. On July 14, 1960, Mary married Norman I. Riter and began a family in New Port Richey, Fla. They had four children before moving to Harriman in 1973 were they have had a long and happy life. Mary was known for her beautiful smile, quick wit, love of a good game or puzzle and ready prayer.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman; parents; three brothers, Donald Rolo, Robert Rolo and Thomas Rolo; and two sisters, Rosemary Rolo and Georgina Rolo, all of Wisconsin.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Scheurer (Robert) of Wausau, Wis.; children, Ruth Riter of Atlanta, Bill Riter (Michelle) of Katy, Texas, Jim Riter (Deanna) of Hanson, Ky., and Beth Krepps (Greg) of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Mike Riter (Jordan) of Harriman, Matt Riter (Sarah) of Rockwood, Zach Riter (Alix) of Harriman, Jonathan and Christa Riter of Katy, Texas, and David and Erich Krepps of Lenoir City; nine great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and her cousin Jackie Hackbarth of Titusville, Fla. She was a member of River Gate Church and served in the Healing Rooms of Roane County that formally met in the Flea World, Rockwood. Mary had a strong faith and lived her life committed to sharing the Good News that Jesus Christ saves, heals and delivers. Mary's family extends heart-felt thanks to her caretaker Debbie McGinnis, Jonni Wood and at SR Medical Services, the wonderful nurses and therapists at Amedisys Home Health, Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center and Amedisys Hospice Care.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral service to follow with Pastor David Barkley, officiant. A private entombment will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Mary Ann Rolo Riter, 87, passed on to her heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.She was born in Antigo, Wis., to Ruth and Fred Rolo on Oct. 14, 1931. She graduated from Antigo High School in 1949 and Langlade County Normal School in 1951 with a teaching certificate in early education. She taught first grade for the next 10 years with class sizes as large as 40. On July 14, 1960, Mary married Norman I. Riter and began a family in New Port Richey, Fla. They had four children before moving to Harriman in 1973 were they have had a long and happy life. Mary was known for her beautiful smile, quick wit, love of a good game or puzzle and ready prayer.Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman; parents; three brothers, Donald Rolo, Robert Rolo and Thomas Rolo; and two sisters, Rosemary Rolo and Georgina Rolo, all of Wisconsin.She is survived by her sister, Margaret Scheurer (Robert) of Wausau, Wis.; children, Ruth Riter of Atlanta, Bill Riter (Michelle) of Katy, Texas, Jim Riter (Deanna) of Hanson, Ky., and Beth Krepps (Greg) of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Mike Riter (Jordan) of Harriman, Matt Riter (Sarah) of Rockwood, Zach Riter (Alix) of Harriman, Jonathan and Christa Riter of Katy, Texas, and David and Erich Krepps of Lenoir City; nine great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and her cousin Jackie Hackbarth of Titusville, Fla. She was a member of River Gate Church and served in the Healing Rooms of Roane County that formally met in the Flea World, Rockwood. Mary had a strong faith and lived her life committed to sharing the Good News that Jesus Christ saves, heals and delivers. Mary's family extends heart-felt thanks to her caretaker Debbie McGinnis, Jonni Wood and at SR Medical Services, the wonderful nurses and therapists at Amedisys Home Health, Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center and Amedisys Hospice Care.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral service to follow with Pastor David Barkley, officiant. A private entombment will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Published in Roane County News on Aug. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close