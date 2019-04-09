Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Childs Gober, 80, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Mary was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston and was born and raised in Harriman. She was a graduate from the University of Tennessee School of Nursing with a degree as a nurse anaesthetist and a 42-year career that spanned UT Hospital, Blount Memorial, St. Mary's and Tennessee Valley Eye Center. She raised three beautiful daughters and had eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. In her later years, she loved spending time with her family and tending to her dog, Lily. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Oma Childs.

She is survived by her daughters, Julie Gober Shelton of Alcoa, Amy Gober Shelton of Knoxville and Sarah Gober Tennant of Savannah, Ga.; sisters, Margaret Cody of Seymour, Marilyn Donatelli of Kingston, Nora Long of Harriman, Dot Childs of Kingston, Carolyn Howard of Knoxville and Christy Milam of Grapevine, Texas; brothers, Jesse Wayne Childs Jr. (Buster) and Tommy Childs, both of Rockwood, and Andy Childs of Irvington, Ky.; grandchildren, Kate Schenk, Hannah Shelton, Connor Shelton, Summer Lee Shelton, Will Shelton, Cody Tennant, Kay Tennant and Dylan White; and great-grandchild, Iris Curci.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston with a memorial service to follow. The Rev. Don Long will be officiating.

350 West Race Street

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 376-6531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Apr. 10, 2019

