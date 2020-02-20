Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Davis Boyd. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Davis Boyd, 96, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after losing her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Frances was born on Jan. 2, 1924, to Arthur C. and Molly Dimple King Davis, both of Rockwood. Frances lived most of her life in Rockwood, where she graduated from Rockwood High School and where she was always proud to have been selected as one of the school's first drum majorettes with the high school marching band. Frances met and fell in love with Joseph Bowers Boyd, also of Rockwood, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Following a whirlwind courtship, she traveled by train to California where Joseph was newly stationed as an air force pilot in Ontario, Canada. They were married the day after her arrival, on Sept. 23, 1944, in La Verne, Calif. They remained happily and devotedly married until Joseph's passing in 2012, shortly after celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. Frances' life was dedicated to providing a wonderful, loving home for her family. This included her daughter, Betty Wilke, of Lenoir City, and her son Michael Boyd and wife of JoAnn of Marietta, Ga. Her grandchildren are the Rev. Blair Boyd Zant and husband the Rev. Will Zant of Atlanta, Ga., Ryan Boyd and wife Diane of Atlanta, and Noelle Boyd of Marietta. Her two great-granddaughters are Katie and Bethany Zant.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; and her son-in-law, Steve Wilke. Brothers and sister preceding Frances in death are James Arthur Davis, Lillian Davis Long and Thomas King Davis.

Frances was truly loved and adored by her family and will be missed. Comfort is found in knowing she lived a full and satisfying life. The family is grateful for the attentive, loving care given their mother and grandmother by the staff of University of Tennessee Home Hospice and Shannondale Healthcare, as well as special home caregivers Lauren and Kandie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's/Dementia foundation.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Blair Boyd Zant and the Rev. Will Zant officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News on Feb. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close