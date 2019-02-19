Mary "Frances" Jones "Granny" Roberts, 95, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Life Care Center of Rhea County.
Frances was born in Oneida, and later moved to Harriman and resided in the Swan Pond community. She worked as a cook at Emory Heights Elementary and was the owner/beautician at Frances' Beauty Shop in Swan Pond.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Benjamin Roberts; son, Bobby Roberts; parents, Tom and Florence Jones; brother and sisters, Dewey Jones (Essie), Garliss Jones (Kitty), Anna May Jones Rice (Arthur), John Paul Jones, Bobbie D. Jones Tackett, Mattie Lee Jones Keeton (Lonnie), and George Jones (Grace); and grandson, Greg Willoughby.
Frances is survived by children, Frankie Willoughby (Robert) of Spring City, Martin Roberts (Judy) of Harriman, Brenda Beatty (David) of Lake Butler, Fla. and Martha Roberts of Harriman; grandchildren, Tim Willoughby (Debbie), Chris Willoughby (Shan), Jamie Willoughby, Michelle Roberts, Benji Roberts (Kimberly), Owen Beatty (Allyson), Garrett Beatty (Sarah) and Marissa Roberts; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Townsend, Stephen Neal, Jackie Carden, Baylee Willoughby, Logan Roberts, Abigail Roberts, Mason Roberts, Taylor Beatty, Maegan Beatty, Averett Beatty, Genevieve Beatty, Thomas Benjamin Taylor, Takoda Taylor and Harley Taylor; great-great-grandchild, James Gregory Townsend; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janes Jones and Raymond Tackett.
The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 4 p.m. with Mason Goodman and Greg Kelly officiating. Burial was 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Kingston Memorial Gardens with her grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 20, 2019