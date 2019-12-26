Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hensley Mathis. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-2000 Send Flowers Obituary



Mary worked at Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman for over 25 years. She volunteered as a pink lady at Harriman Hospital and later Roane Medical Center. Mary was very active in the Harriman Garden Club and loved working in her flower gardens while tending to her many plants and flowers. She was a loving mother loved the Lord, attended First Baptist Church faithfully, and loved helping and encouraging others.

She wass preceded her in death by her husband, Clayton Mathis; son, David Mathis; daughter, Karen Mathis; parents, Theodore Hensley and Lillie Mae Hensley Burgess; brother, Carl Hensley; and sister, Betty Fritts.

She is survived by her son, Gary Mathis; and several relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be at Kingston First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. The family offers a special thanks to Jamestowne Assisted Living and Covenant Hopice for their care, compassion and love. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 2000, Boone NC 28607. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at

Mary Hensley Mathis, 88, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living, Kingston.Mary worked at Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman for over 25 years. She volunteered as a pink lady at Harriman Hospital and later Roane Medical Center. Mary was very active in the Harriman Garden Club and loved working in her flower gardens while tending to her many plants and flowers. She was a loving mother loved the Lord, attended First Baptist Church faithfully, and loved helping and encouraging others.She wass preceded her in death by her husband, Clayton Mathis; son, David Mathis; daughter, Karen Mathis; parents, Theodore Hensley and Lillie Mae Hensley Burgess; brother, Carl Hensley; and sister, Betty Fritts.She is survived by her son, Gary Mathis; and several relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will be at Kingston First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. The family offers a special thanks to Jamestowne Assisted Living and Covenant Hopice for their care, compassion and love. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 2000, Boone NC 28607. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Published in Roane County News on Dec. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close