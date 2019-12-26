Mary Hensley Mathis, 88, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living, Kingston.
Mary worked at Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman for over 25 years. She volunteered as a pink lady at Harriman Hospital and later Roane Medical Center. Mary was very active in the Harriman Garden Club and loved working in her flower gardens while tending to her many plants and flowers. She was a loving mother loved the Lord, attended First Baptist Church faithfully, and loved helping and encouraging others.
She wass preceded her in death by her husband, Clayton Mathis; son, David Mathis; daughter, Karen Mathis; parents, Theodore Hensley and Lillie Mae Hensley Burgess; brother, Carl Hensley; and sister, Betty Fritts.
She is survived by her son, Gary Mathis; and several relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at Kingston First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. The family offers a special thanks to Jamestowne Assisted Living and Covenant Hopice for their care, compassion and love. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 2000, Boone NC 28607. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 27, 2019