Mary Jane Bowman, 81, of Farragut, formerly of Kingston, and originally from Oreland, Penn., passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

She had boundless love and devotion to her family and friends. We celebrate a life beautifully lived, that touched so many others in meaningful ways. Teaching for 24 years at Cherokee Middle School she had unwavering dedication to her students and the subjects that she taught. She taught seventh grade social studies and eventually created an eighth grade honors combined social studies/reading class. She was a seventh and eighth grade Beta Club sponsor. She was an avid tennis and bridge player, and an active member of Farragut Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Circle Group. She volunteered with several organizations including the Farragut Museum as a docent, the Tennessee History Museum and the food pantry. A nature and animal lover at heart, she enjoyed traveling about the U.S. and to national parks and historic sites with her husband and family, gardening and wildflowers, music at the symphony, and a book club. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in education and a graduate of Tennessee Technology University with a Master's degree in secondary education.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Kennedy Willis; and sister, Betty Ferrara.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Robert Bowman; daughter, Debbie Cornett; and son Robert Bowman Jr.; daughter-in-law, Khristi Bowman and son-in-law Gary Cornett; grandchildren, Madison Bowman, Mollie Bowman and Nate Bowman; brother, Frank Willis; sister-in-law, Claire Willis; nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Farragut Presbyterian Church at 209 Jamestowne Blvd., in Farragut, followed by memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the in memory of Mary Jane Bowman at or call 800-227-2345.

11915 Kingston Pike

Farragut , TN 37934

865-671-6100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.