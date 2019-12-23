Mary Jane Brogdon Thomas, 85, of Rockwood, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Renaissance Terrace. Harriman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen "Hoss" Thomas; and parents, Rufus and Ada Brogdon.

She is survived by sons, Allen Thomas of Hixson and Jeffery Thomas (Vicki) of Big Stone Gap, Va.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Dr. Steve Parker and the Rev. Kyle Beverly officiating. Graveside and interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family please asks that donations be made to the Asbury Methodist Church in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

