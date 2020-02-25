Mary L. Tuggle, 85 of Rockwood, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Pete" Tuggle; parents: Lee and Charlotte Burdette; and son, Larry Elbert Tuggle.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Ward (Jeff) of Rockwood; and son, Nathan Tuggle (Tammy) of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Community Baptist Church, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Daryn Griffis and Bro. Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside and interment was at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Delozier Cemetery, Harriman. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 26, 2020