Mary Laning Johnston
Mary Laning Johnston, 88, of the Dry Hill community of Rockwood, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Crispin Laning Jr. and Amelia Pauline Murphy Laning; and husband, Jack Kenneth Johnston Sr.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jack Johnston Jr. (Linda) of Rockwood; and daughter and son-in-law, Joyce Johnston Shepherd (Winston) of San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, from the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; 328 W. Rockwood Street, Rockwood, with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; P.O. Box 45; Rockwood, TN 37854 or at www.rockwoodfcc.org.
An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements