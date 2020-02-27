Mary Lillian Shipwash, 76, of Ten Mile, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Chattanooga and was a graduate of Kirkman Tech High School. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church and loved her pastor and church family. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and going to Bradbury to listen to bluegrass. She retired after 25 years as a bookkeeper from Harriman Oil Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dora Lou Barnes Oliver; and brother, William Stillwell.
Survivors include her loving husband, Sidney J. Shipwash Jr. of Ten Mile; children, Charles Burnette of Harriman, Marcie Nichols and husband Jeff of Loudon, Jeff Shipwash and wife Jackie of Oak Ridge, Bryan Shipwash and wife Kim of Kingston and Candace Byerly and husband David of Lenoir City; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sybil Rose, Phyllis Shipwash, Susan Townsend and husband Melvin and Ruth Tudor and husband Larry, all of Ten Mile; special friend, Mary Patrick of Kingston; and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 1 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church or to the American Kidney Foundation. An online register book is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 28, 2020