Mary Lou Armour Baggett, 84, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Harriman Care and Rehab, Harriman.

She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Lou Armour and James Baggett were married in Athens on Aug. 14, 1953, by the Rev. Frank Settles. Lou loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, league bowling and traveling. In 1972, the family moved from west Knoxville to Kingston, when her husband, James "Jim," purchased Webb Pharmacy. There she stood beside her husband in the daily functions of owning a business. The community welcomed them with open arms and Kingston became their home until death. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Baggett; parents, Nora Lee Hunt Armour and John H. Armour Sr.; brother, John Armour Jr.; and sister, Lorraine Armour McGann.

Lou is survived by daughters, Karen Baggett and Connie Baggett; son, Ronnie Baggett (wife Lisa); grandchildren, Marvin J. Moseley IV (wife Rachel Gamble Moseley), Mitchell Moseley, Lindsey Baggett, Lauren Baggett Walker (husband Caleb Walker) and Rachael Baggett; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua and Opalann Moseley. She is also survived by her brothers, Sam (wife Carolyn) Armour of Kingston and Bruce (wife Jewell) Armour of Atlanta, Ga.; and sister-in-law Inez Armour of Lenoir City, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held where she will be laid to rest beside her husband of 66 years, James "Jim" Ray Baggett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN, 37763. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

