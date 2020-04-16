Mary Lynn Brandon, 61, of Rockwood, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Bill; and her mother, Betty.
She is survived by her fiancée, Norman Vance; and children, Mike Brown, Tamara Brown, Heather and Shaun Corbin.
Due to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, private graveside services and interment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2020