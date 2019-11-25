Mary Paulette "Pet" Stamey Steele, age 70, widow of Joel Steele, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

She retired after 19 years of service from CVG, formerly National Seating. Paulette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and a loyal friend. She loved to cook, garden, wagon train rides with her husband, fishing for crappie and trout and travel the world She will be sadly missed by all but we are thankful for our great memories of her throughout the years.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Sherry Johnson Heide, Lenoir City; grandson, Julian Battise, Knoxville; granddaughter, Laurel (Bise) and husband Josh Newman, Oak Ridge; great-granddaughter, Daisy Newman, Oak Ridge; sister, Bobbye Moore, Lenoir City; special nieces, Brenda (Moore) and husband James Thomas, Lenoir City, Susan (Stamey) and Jim Cline, Madisonville; cousin, Carole Cheatham, Vonore; best friends, Venicia and Harry Mason, Lake Arrowhead, Calif.; and several other nieces and nephews; and a mom to her "fur" baby, Happy.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Kay "Buffy" Battise; grandson, Cole Heide; parents, Bob and Ruby Millsaps Stamey; brothers, J.R. and Cotton Stamey; and sister, Alice Axley.

The family wants to thank everyone for the prayers, good thoughts, love and support. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospital for such great care and showing much compassion to Paulette.

Family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home Chapel in Madisonville. A memorial service followed at 4 P.M. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, is in charge of arrangements.