Mary Ruth Turpin Vaught was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Harriman, to parents, Charlie and Elizabeth Cox Turpin, and passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her home.

Ruth was a graduate of Harriman High School and Knoxville Business College. She retired from the Roane Hosiery Mill. She was a member of the Harriman United Methodist Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star Laurel Chapter 22.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Elizabeth Cox Turpin; two brothers, Charles Turpin and George Turpin; her twin sister, infant June Turpin; and nephews, Howard Turpin, Homer Turpin and Gregg Turpin.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tommy Vaught; nieces, Holly Cody and husband Bill, Claris Davis and husband Randy; nephews, Steve Turpin and Tim Turpin and wife Trish; brother-in-law, Jim Vaught and wife Maggie; and special friends, Pam Hampton, Sharon Blankenship and Sue Ward.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in Roane Memorial Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harriman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 407, Harriman, TN, 37748.

