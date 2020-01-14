Mary Ruth Waldo, 83, died Saturday, Jan.11, 2020
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger William Niles and Nona Lee Rutledge Niles; and husband, Leland "Dock" Waldo.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan.16, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to . An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020