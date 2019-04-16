Early Friday morning, April 12,2019, our precious, gorgeous Mary Mai flew through the gates of heaven. She probably knocked St. Peter over, that's just our Mary. It's Heaven, so she probably didn't hurt him. Her joyful exuberance infected everyone around her while she was here with us. She was loved by her grandpa, who was waiting for her, and I am sure he shouted "Maria" when she got there.

Mary left behind the greatest joy of her life, her son, Lukas. She will also be missed by her parents, Chuck and Nancy Ingram; her grandma, Joyce Ingram; her seven siblings, Lisa Kevorkian-Gonzalez, Kristy Cleere (Casey), Nick Kevorkian (Nicole), Amanda Sands (Charlie), Katie Miller (Ben), Baldwin Ingram (Maddy) and Jenny Rarick (Brandon); 15 nieces and nephews; her uncle, Patrick Ingram (Tabitha); her aunt, Sally Lowe (Ron); cousins, Hannah and Delaney Ingram and John (Nicole) and Brian Lowe (Cheri); and her sweetheart, Matt Freeman and Halie; and so many others who loved her so. Our hearts are broken, but the family said they will see her again. In lieu, of flowers, please take the time to fill out a form at Donate Life America or make a donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. Burial was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.