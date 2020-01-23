Maureen Helen Lawler Shillings Watson, 77, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Maureen worked as a food service supervisor at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and Morgan County Correctional Complex before retiring. She was preceded her in death by first husband, Harvey Leonard Shillings; mother and father, Helen Jandrie and Maurice Lawler; and stepparents, Carl and Mikki Hain.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Watson, three children, Chris and Misty Shilling, Julie and Jeff Cunningham and Helen and Tom Campbell; brother, Maurice and Mary Lawler; three sisters, Susan and Terry Clark, Kelly Hain and Thressa and Mike Passe; five grandchildren, Jacob Cunningham, Brady Shillings, Madison Shilling, Hannah Campbell and Noah Campbell; and several relatives and friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harriman, with Father Michal Sweeney officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 24, 2020