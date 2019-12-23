Maurice P. Greif, 95, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
He was born on March 11, 1924, in Nashville. Maurice was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving four years from 1942-1946, during WW II, serving as a parachute rigger, attaining First Class. He got married in January of 1950 to Carolyn Bernard in Nashville. Later they moved to Rockwood in September of 1950 where they were joint owners of Bernard's Store until its closing in March of 1992. He was a member of the Temple Beth El in Knoxville for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Bernard; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Phineas Greif; mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bernard; brothers-in-law, Dr. Jack A Bernard, Harold S. Bernard and Dr. Stanley Bernard.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Greif Zimmerman of Atoka; son, Edward B. Greif of Rockwood; grandchildren, Kelli Adele Zimmerman of Memphis and Zachary Zimmerman (Ashton), all of Memphis; sisters-in-law, Margie Landau of Dallas, Texas and Ann Bernard of Nashville; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Sunday Dec. 22, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The family had a graveside service at 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the New Jewish cemetery in Knoxville, located at 1800 Glenn Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bernard-Greif Scholarship Fund at RSCC, donations can be made to the Roane State Foundation 276 Patton Ln, Harriman, TN 37748 or online at roanestate.edu/foundation, Rotary Dictionary Project to P.O Box 188 Rockwood, TN 37854 in care to the Rockwood Rotary Club, RYLA Project, and Temple Beth EL Sisterhood Floral Fund. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 24, 2019