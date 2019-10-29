Max Whalen went home to our Lord and Savior Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Max was born in 1928 to Warren and Hazel Whalen. Max's bride of 72 short years is Vontella "Bonnie" Britton Whalen. They have three married children, all residents of Harriman, Gwen and Roy Hill, Mike and Linda Whalen and Rocky and Kim Whalen. Paw (Max) had sisters, June Whalen Pyle and Mary Sue Whalen, and brothers; Bill, Don and Gerald, all deceased now. He has one surviving brother, Tony Whalen, also of Harriman. Max was employed at the Harriman Paper Mill for 40 years. Max was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church of Harriman.

Paw and Granny lived on their Sugar Grove Farm, surrounded by their three children, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The farm was a place to grow and develop a love of all God's creation. Love was the main crop. Second crop was fun. He was an outdoorsman with a true love of fishing. From Canada to the Gulf, he loved it all. He enjoyed life and had a wide smile and ready laugh. After returning home from an unsuccessful fishing trip, Bonnie would ask, "Well?" Max would respond with blue eyes twinkling, "Fisherman's luck, wet butt and a hungry gut."

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pine Ridge Baptist Church 151 Edwards Road, Harriman, TN. 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

