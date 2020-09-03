1/1
Melba Cole Hutcherson
Melba Cole Hutcherson, 82, of Knoxville and formerly of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Camden. Melba was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and was a former elder emeritus. She was also involved in the ladies groups of the church. Melba loved bowling, enjoyed going to car Clubs events, big band concerts and T-dances. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Pearl Abbott Cole; husband, Floyd Ernest Hutcherson; and brothers, Charles N. Cole and Melvin W. Cole.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Cole Hutcherson (Mollie) of Rockwood; daughter, Heidi Hutcherson Buxton (George) of Knoxville; granddaughters, Betsy Buxton Wepfer (Walt) and Sarah Ann Buxton Rager (Josh), both of Memphis; great-grandsons, Hunter Walt Wepfer of Memphis and Graham William Wepfer, both of Memphis; brother, Walter R. Cole of Crossville; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Lee Stensaker and Norman Watson; the staff at Morning Pointe of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Donald R. Hutcherson (Gloria) of DixHill, N.Y.; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Cole of Maryville and Juanita Cole of Crossville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the first Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. The family requests memorials be made to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
SEP
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
