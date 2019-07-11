Melinda "Mindy" Joy Fluharty, née Beck, died surrounded by loving family in her home in Harriman, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Mindy was born in Medina, Ohio on July 17, 1957, and fulfilled her lifelong dream of living in Tennessee just three years ago. Her wonderful sense of humor, perseverance and optimism will forever be with us.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Fluharty; two sons, Joseph Lehoe (Tamma) of Richmond Heights, Ohio, and Jason Lehoe (Melissa) of Parma, Ohio; mother, Joyce Bewley of Kingston; father, William Beck (Sandi) of Lawrenceburg; brother, Maurice Beck (Judy) of Union, Ky.; sister, Stacie Plazek (Ed) of Kingston; three grandsons, Gavin, Jaden and Riley, all of Parma, Ohio; three nieces; one nephew; and three uncles.
Family will celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Roane County News on July 12, 2019