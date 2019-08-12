Melvin Eugene Davis, 71, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
Melvin was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Southwest Point Baptist Church and a proud Vietnam veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Bernice Davis; and sister, Patsy Ferguson.
He is survived by wife, Faye Davis; daughter, Nikki Brewster and husband Kareem; sons, Chris Davis and Matthew Davis and wife Shasta; sisters, Helen Hayes and Judy Pigg; brother, Dexter Davis; brother-in-law, Floyd Ferguson; grandchildren, Dominik Davis, Emily Davis, Kane Davis, Cilas Davis and Tarin Davis; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Brewster, Rayia Brewster,Izayah Brewster, Aiyana Brewster and Aaiden Stringer; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, with funeral service following officiated by the Rev. Larry Bolden and the Rev. Bobby Melton at the Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Childs Memorial Cemetery. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 13, 2019