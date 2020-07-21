Merle Josephine Jones, 95, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge.
She was born May 19, 1925, in Monterey and moved to Roane County as a teenager. She worked as a seamstress many years at Roane Hosiery Mill. Merle was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. She enjoyed cooking and baking in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jones; grandson, Doyle Jones; sisters, Maxine Dye and Dora Walker; and brother, Dewey Pettit.
Survivors include her sons, Herbert Jones and wife Elaine of Edgewater, Fla., Jerry Jones and wife Sharon of Kingston and Billy Jones of Harriman; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; sister, Dean Hogue of Huron, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Wilma Edgemon of Dothan, Ala. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living and the Alexander Guest House for their special care for their mother.
A private graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with the Rev. SueLynn Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.