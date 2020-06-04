Michael "Mike" Futrell, 49 of Harriman, born Sept. 24, 1970, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
Mike dearly loved his wife and love of his life Kathy, his twin boys, Jacob and Joshua, and daughter Sarah. He loved history, especially the history of Harriman. He was a great supporter of Roane County High School Band and was the "Water Boy" for four years. He was an employee at ORNL for over 15 years. He deejayed at WHBT, a local radio station in Harriman, during his younger years. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. Mike loved spending time and cooking for his family and friends and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Futrell; stepfather, Pete McCarroll; brother, Tim Futrell; aunts, Mary Burfield, Debbie Mayton and Barbara Poland; and uncle, Tom Futrell.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Seiber Futrell; mother, Erma McCarroll; children, Jacob and Joshua Futrell; stepchildren, Coty Pridemore (Megan) and Sarah Pridemore; granddaughter, Harper Marie Pridemore; sisters-in law, Teresa Turnbill (Evan), Pat Rose and Becky Seiber; brothers-in law, Frank, Charles (Kim) and Ricky Seiber; special uncle, Terry Futrell; nieces, Karli Jade Futrell and Jamie Goodwin; special cousin, Dennis Poland; aunts and uncles, Corinne Finch, Norma Black (Jerry), Carl Mayton Jr. (Sylvia), Susie Rivers (Jim), J.D. Mayton (Marlene), Paul Mayton (Marjorie), Steve Mayton (Donna), Phillip Mayton, Teresa Phipps, Margaret Rather (Jim), Sue Futrell and Doug Burfield; special friends, John Walt, Alan Oliver and Dave Kaveshan; and a host of other family members and friends.
Mike chose cremation and wanted a "celebration of life" to be held at a later date. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com
Mike dearly loved his wife and love of his life Kathy, his twin boys, Jacob and Joshua, and daughter Sarah. He loved history, especially the history of Harriman. He was a great supporter of Roane County High School Band and was the "Water Boy" for four years. He was an employee at ORNL for over 15 years. He deejayed at WHBT, a local radio station in Harriman, during his younger years. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. Mike loved spending time and cooking for his family and friends and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Futrell; stepfather, Pete McCarroll; brother, Tim Futrell; aunts, Mary Burfield, Debbie Mayton and Barbara Poland; and uncle, Tom Futrell.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Seiber Futrell; mother, Erma McCarroll; children, Jacob and Joshua Futrell; stepchildren, Coty Pridemore (Megan) and Sarah Pridemore; granddaughter, Harper Marie Pridemore; sisters-in law, Teresa Turnbill (Evan), Pat Rose and Becky Seiber; brothers-in law, Frank, Charles (Kim) and Ricky Seiber; special uncle, Terry Futrell; nieces, Karli Jade Futrell and Jamie Goodwin; special cousin, Dennis Poland; aunts and uncles, Corinne Finch, Norma Black (Jerry), Carl Mayton Jr. (Sylvia), Susie Rivers (Jim), J.D. Mayton (Marlene), Paul Mayton (Marjorie), Steve Mayton (Donna), Phillip Mayton, Teresa Phipps, Margaret Rather (Jim), Sue Futrell and Doug Burfield; special friends, John Walt, Alan Oliver and Dave Kaveshan; and a host of other family members and friends.
Mike chose cremation and wanted a "celebration of life" to be held at a later date. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.