Michael "David" Parks became whole when he stepped into heaven in the presence of Jesus. His smile was infectious and he loved life and lived it to the fullest making others smile. David loved sports of all kinds and was a faithful Vols fan. He loved texting his friends all over the country, and when he laughed it was with his whole body. He loved traveling, especially seeing sports stadiums, family and church get-togethers, holidays and parties, all his cousins, anything chocolate and taking care of his mom and dad. From childhood through adulthood, David loved Marvel superheroes, not knowing he was our hero.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories and give thanks for the privilege of being his family, parents, Tommy and Kathy; sister, Hope; aunts and uncles, Fay and John Townsend, Sue and Bob Henley, Stan Branson, Beverley and Al Kelley, Barbara Hart, Ellen Ridge, James and Gail Parks and Gary and Janice Parks; as well as a host of cousins, his church family and numerous friends, including Alton Lingerfelt.

A celebration of David's life was held at First Baptist Church, Kingston, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The family received friends immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee.

