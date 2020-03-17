Michael Aaron Frost, 39, of Knoxville passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Michael was a U.S Army veteran, serving three tours in Iraq. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and loved to DJ. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. Roy and June Frost.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Lavigueur; children, Dezm'n Davidson, Gavin Frost, Piper Frost, Liam Frost and Luca Frost; brother, Cody Lavigueur; aunts, Debbie Brown and husband Marshall and Freda Evans and husband Michael; and uncle, Mike Frost and wife Diane.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will follow with the Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 18, 2020