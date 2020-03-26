Michael E. Dills, 68, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mike apprenticed working on cars and earned many certifications in the electrical and mechanical industries. He spent many years employed at Maremont Corporation and later retired from Goody's Warehouse in Knoxville. He enjoyed building, modifying and riding motorcycles and attended rallies across the country with his brother, Aaron. Mike loved the water and outdoors and enjoyed towing his kids and grandkids around the lake. He was a patriotic man. As a Christian, he was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
Surviving Michael is Glenda, their children and spouses, Michael C. (Emily) Dills, Corey Dills, Michelle D. (Johnathan) Ferguson, all of Kingston; brother, Aaron (Julie) Dills, Loudon; seven grandchildren; and three nephews.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, Loudon, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 27, 2020