Michael James Grady
Michael James Grady, 75, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.
Michael was born in Wisconsin to Clarence and Gladys Berglund Grady on Dec. 8, 1944. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1963 and shortly afterwards, joined the U.S. Air Force. He served four years, including a tour in Vietnam. Upon his return, he worked at K-25 as an electrician for 35 years, and a member of the IBEW Local 270. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a proud veteran and prior to his illness enjoyed fishing, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and all his dogs, especially Roxy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys Berglund Grady; and two of his brothers, Patrick and Timothy Grady.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carolyn Sue Grady and their five children, Dianna Grady, Buddy Grady (Summer), Jeff Grady (Leigh), Merri Bair (John), and Denise Headrick; 10 grandchildren, Courtney Surles, Benjamin Headrick, Marie Bair, Hannah Bair, Nora Bair, Gabriella Grimball, Emma Grady, Blake Grady, Dakota Grady and Owen Grady; three great-grandchildren, Trent, Liam and Vada Surles; two brothers, Terry and Brian Grady; and one sister-in-law, Linda Grady.
In keeping with Michael's wishes, there will be no public services. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Professional Case Management and Covenant Hospice for their assistance, compassion, and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Hospice and Palliative Care or your local Hospice. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
