Michael Lee McPeters, 64, of LaFollette, formerly of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at LaFollette Medical Center.
He was of the Baptist faith and worked 29 years as a security guard employee at Roane State Community College in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and JoAnn McPeters.
Survivors include his sisters, Tammy Clark (Mike) of Asheboro, N.C. and Pam Walters of Kingston; brothers, Marty McPeters (Debbie Lowder) of Rockwood and Bryan Kent McPeters of Knoxville; nephew, Russell Walters of Kentucky; great-niece, Autumn Jo Walters of Kingston; and devoted friend, Justin Tapp.
Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A celebration of life service followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating.
Published in Roane County News on June 1, 2019