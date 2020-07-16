1/
Michael Paul Johnson
Michael Paul Johnson, 32, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Nicole Fitzstevens Johnson; children, Elijah Paul, Malachi Acheles, Jeremiah King and Amalee Lyn; father and stepmother, Paul and Tara Johnson; mother and stepfather, Lisa Ramsey Johnson and Wayne Payne; sisters, Jessica Sue Jane Watkins, Makayla Adkins, Toni Renee Lynn, Kaitlyn Halbrunt, Joni Johnson, Lindy Johnson, Dalton Ogle and Gabriel Paul Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Oliver Springs with Paul Johnson officiating. Click Funeral Home & Cremations, Knoxville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
