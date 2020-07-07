1/
Michelle Marie ‘Shelly’ Lewis
Michelle Marie "Shelly" Lewis, 49, of Rockwood, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Mahaney and Wilma Combs Mahaney; and daughter, Lois Joann Scott.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Wallace of Rockwood.
Mrs. Lewis will lie in state at the New Vision Word of Faith Church, Rockwood, beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the New Vision Word of Faith Church with Pastor Eddie Garrett, Pastor Jimmy Willis, and Pastor Jeff Woods officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
