Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milara Louise Oonk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milara Louise Oonk, 41, of Kingston, died suddenly Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by family at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridg,e from cardiac and organ failure. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larry and Kay Michener of Kingston.

Milara is survived by her mother, Mariana Oonk; partner, Barry Childs; children, Lyric Rivera of Kingston and Sasha Womack of Plano, Texas; brother, Michael Oonk, of Plano; and sister, Anneke Oonk of Kingston. In addition, she is mourned by aunts, Cathy Wacksman (Jim) of Tallahassee, Fla., Martha Chandler (Michael) of Kingston, Laura Lee Kehrer (Paul) of Pinkerington, Ohio and Berty Mount (Donny) of Kingston; great aunt, Dorothy Hartman of Kingston; and a host of cousins that will miss her greatly, including Polk Brown of Kingston.

Milara was born and raised in Denton, Texas, where she earned a reputation as an excellent dancer in all forms of dance. For 10 years, she won top awards at competitions all over the U.S. in ballet, jazz, modern and lyrical dance. She studied with Hugh Nini, Liz Gallego and other nationally known instructors in the dance world.

She will be remembered locally as the friendly and bubbly waitress at Red Bones on the River restaurant in Kingston. Milara loved the reunions and visiting with her cousins at the family home on Circle Drive. Her family misses her so terribly much, and grieve that she was taken so needlessly and so soon from them. Many people loved her, it will take a lot of time and prayers for healing to begin.

A memorial service for Milara will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 203 S. Kentucky St., Kingston, when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. Cremation Options Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News on Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close