Mildred Mae Crabtree, 78, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Fort Sanders Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was born May 9, 1942, in Pikeville, Ky., to the late John and Nora Hall Morton. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Crabtree; grandson, Cody Crabtree; brothers, Joel Morton, Rush Morton, Harvey Morton and Gene Morton.
Survivors include eight children, Connie Crabtree Swanger, Dale Crabtree, Linda Crabtree Galyon, Terry Crabtree-Hagemann and husband Doug, Gary Crabtree, Carol Crabtree Lowe, Mary Crabtree Beets and Ralph Crabtree Jr.; 14 grandchildren with Cody Crabtree deceased listed above; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Scotty Morton; sisters, Hazel Hall and Nolly Harris; half-sister, Belvia Morton; half-brother, Michael Morton; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 11:30 a.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Curtis Porter officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.