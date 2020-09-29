1/1
Mildred Mae Crabtree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Mae Crabtree, 78, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Fort Sanders Medical Center, Knoxville. 
She was born May 9, 1942, in Pikeville, Ky., to the late John and Nora Hall Morton. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Crabtree; grandson, Cody Crabtree; brothers, Joel Morton, Rush Morton, Harvey Morton and Gene Morton.
Survivors include eight children, Connie Crabtree Swanger, Dale Crabtree, Linda Crabtree Galyon, Terry Crabtree-Hagemann and husband Doug, Gary Crabtree, Carol Crabtree Lowe, Mary Crabtree Beets and Ralph Crabtree Jr.; 14 grandchildren with Cody Crabtree deceased listed above; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Scotty Morton; sisters, Hazel Hall and Nolly Harris; half-sister, Belvia Morton; half-brother, Michael Morton; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 11:30 a.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Curtis Porter officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile.  An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved