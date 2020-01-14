Mildred Virginia Collins McKinney, 80, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Elverton Primitive Baptist Church. Mildred worked at Johnson Health care for 28 years. She loved working in the garden and taking care of people. She was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Freeman; two daughters, Linda Gail Thomason and Brenda Kay Thomason; one brother, Kenneth Collins; and two sisters, Helen Farmer and Geraldine Childs.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cynthia Thomason and Bill and Jeannie Freeman; one brother, Freddy Collins; one sister, Geneva Childs; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday Jan. 13, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. The family met at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Mount Calvary Cemetery for graveside services. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020