Mildred Wright Snow, 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, after a short illness.
She was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Roane County to the late John and Stella Wright. Mildred was a longtime member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a faithful deacon's wife and was active in the WMU for many years. Mildred enjoyed her family, church family and helping those in the Union Community. She also enjoyed traveling, Cades Cove, and especially reminiscing about her many vacations/road trips with her loving husband. She was preceded in death by Bob Snow, her husband of 73 years whom she dearly missed; her parents; three brothers; and seven sisters.
Survivors include her children, Larry Snow and wife Gloria of Kingston, Jerry Snow and wife Brenda of Knoxville; Rita Snow Johnson of Kingston and Kathryn Snow Mount and husband Rick of Kingston; grandchildren, Jennifer Snow Saganski and husband Peter of Knoxville, Wes Snow of Alexandria, Va., Cindy Johnson Eskridge and husband Keith of Kingston, Justin Snow and wife Buffy of Knoxville, Jaime Snow Norman and husband John of Oceanside, Calif., Melissa Johnson Jenkins and husband Shane of Knoxville, Bobby Reede Snow of Oak Ridge, Josh Mount and wife Ketrin of Johnson City and Jonathan Mount and wife Laura of Kingston; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Scout and Cora Norman, Sophia and Emma Saganski, Madelyn, Drew and Gabe Snow, Jacob and Ben Eskridge, Michael and Jack Jenkins, Jackson, Alta, Orry, Duncan and Declan Mount; and brother, Joe Wright of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Fraker Funeral Home Chapel, Kingston. Private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Kingston Memorial Garden with Pastor David Acres and the Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
