Millard Fillmore Hendrickson, 79, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. He was a member of Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38 and also a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club. Fillmore enjoyed restoring old and classic cars. He had worked at K-25 and Y-12 nuclear plants as a garage mechanic for over 30 years. He treasured time spent with his family and especially his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Fillmore was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Edward and Blanche Hendrickson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Hendrickson of Harriman; sons, Junior Hendrickson and wife and Nathan Hendrickson and wife Angi of Harriman, all of Harriman; grandchildren, Thomas Hendrickson, Jonathan Bennett, Riley Hardin, Kaylee Hardin, Alex Hendrickson and Camber Hendrickson; brother, George "Bud" Hendrickson and wife Patricia; sister, Bonnie Anderson; and many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Swan Pond United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 7 p.m., with Brenda Poole presiding. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Williams Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession should meet 10:30 a.m., at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. An online register is available at

