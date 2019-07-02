Millie Jo Burke, 88, of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Signature Healthcare, Rockwood.

She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Rockwood. Millie was a former employee of Roane Hosiery Mill and Rockwood Healthcare. She retired as an inspector with Burlington Industries in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pleas and Mattie Crabtree; brothers, George Ed, Willard Lee and James Howard Crabtree; sisters, Juanita Capps and Betty Smith; niece, Linda Fritts; nephew, Michael Wayne Fickey; and sister-in-law, Rita Crabtree.

She is survived by sons, Terry Burke (Jacinta) of Kingston and Bobby Burke (Kathlene) of Rockwood; grandchildren, Carissa Burke of Kingston and Brandon Burke (Tabitha) of Rockwood; great-grandchildren, Terry Lyn Nicole Hawkins and LaDonna Ruth Hawkins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

