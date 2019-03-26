Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona S. Bradley. View Sign

Mona S. Bradley, of Oakdale, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Mona was preceded in death by her dad, Bo "Bob" Shirks; mom, Rozella; sisters, Bonnie and Michelle; and brother, Donnie.

She is survived by her daughters, Gretchen Schubert Daenell, Rebecca Schubert Firoved and Jennifer Schubert Plemons; husband, Bob and his daughter, Jamie Hulker and his son, Dale; sons-in-law, Aaron Danell, Aaron Firoved and Jeremy Plemons; grandchildren, SPC Dalton Knights, U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade, Vicenza, Italy, Madeline Faith Plemons, Cadien Daenell, Evan Firoved, and Audrey Frioved; Mona's dog, Boo; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mona was a retired kitchen/bathroom cabinet designer. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. Mona was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and dog lover. She loved buying "things" for her grandchildren, dog and grand dogs. She enjoyed being a member of the women's bible study group in her church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church, Harriman, with a memorial service to follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Don Long and Bro. Tim Shelton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Childs Memorial Baptist Church, 402 Childs Road, Harriman, TN, 37748. Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, is in charge of the arrangements.

