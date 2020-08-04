Monica Starr Christopher, 57, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Hiram, Ga. from complications of COPD.

She was born on April 25, 1963, in Rockwood. Monica married Martin Christopher Oct. 29, 2000, and after moving to Powder Springs, Ga., they blended their families and raised their sons, Christopher and Benjamin. Monica's love of art and nature were the things that she impressed most on her children and grandchildren. She was passionate in what she believed in and was always the one to learn interesting facts and amaze her grandchildren with all the things she learned over the years. Her focus was always on her children and grandchildren to the point that she would figure out what interested each of them and learn as much about those interests and encourage each of them to follow their dreams. Monica was preceded in death by her parents, Jackie Guy and Mary Toller.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Christopher; sisters, Angie Brock and Melissa Guy; brothers, Joseph Bo Guy and Ricky McGowan; son, Christopher Rabe (Stacy); stepson, Benjamin Christopher; and grandchildren, Big Logan, Isela, Madisyn, Little Logan and Ethan.

Visitation for Mrs. Monica Christopher will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with a service beginning at 1 p.m. and interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store