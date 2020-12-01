1/
Monty Wade Jenkins
Monty Wade Jenkins, 65, of Spring City, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, at Rhea Medical Center, Dayton.
He was born in Rockwood, July 31, 1955. Monty was a member of Whites Creek Baptist Church and loved to play the guitar. He also loved his dog, Brownie.
Monty was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Dillard Jenkins.
Survivors include his mother, Louise Jenkins of Spring City; sisters, Sherry Jenkins of Spring City, Connie Jenkins Fugate,
Debbie Jenkins Sramek and Dale Jenkins Poseley, all of Spring City; brother, Marty Jenkins of Spring City; stepson, Travis Knight of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
