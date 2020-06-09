Morris Chadwick "Chad" Gaffin, 81, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Reno, Nev.of acute leukemia.
He had been a resident of Carson Valley Senior Living facility in Gardnerville, Nev. since January 2016.
Chad was born in Pleasant Hill to Luke Morris and Anna Christine Horn Gaffin, as the eldest of their two sons. He graduated from White County High School in Sparta in 1957, and then received a B.S. degree in industrial technology from Tennessee Tech University in 1962. He served as an active-duty artillery officer in the U.S. Army in Hanau, Germany for three years, before beginning a 30-year career in the Boy Scouts of America. He served as a scout executive in Middle Tennessee and Southern Mississippi, and then as a National and World Jamboree Administrator at the BSA national office in Irving, Texas. He eventually became the council executive for Northwest Texas Council in Wichita Falls, Texas from 1987-1993.
Chad was a beloved father, a lover of nature and all things outdoors, a tennis enthusiast and a devout Christian. He is survived by his three children, David Gaffin, Robert Gaffin and Britta Swanson; four grandchildren, Luke, Erik, Emmalyn, and Ethan; and his brother, Donald.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 1, at High's Chapel Funeral Home, McMinnville. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. An online register is available at www.highfuneralhome.com. High Funeral Home, McMinnville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.