Nancy ‘Carol’ Hall
Nancy "Carol" Hall, 79, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Spring City Care & Rehab.
She was a member of Cave Creek Baptist Church. Carol was raised in the Cave Creek community along with six siblings and three cousins. She was a caregiver, always took care of her mother, husband, two sons, and her elder sister, Jackie, while she herself was taking chemo. She loved landscaping, her flowers and the smell of fresh cut grass. Carol worked at Kiser-Roth for many years and Hall Service Center with her husband Jere. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jere Hall; parents, Carl and Mollie Anthony; and five siblings.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jared and Alicia Hall and Jay Hall and Karen; Chocolate Lab, Abby; two grandsons, Justin Hall and Eric Hall; great grandson, Oliver Hall; in-laws, Doris and Sonny Little, Mike and Nina Hall and Yevette and Clark Olmsted; special friends, Connie and Lorne Bone and Janet Capps; and many other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday July 13, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. Graveside services followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
