Nancy Carroll Coley, 85, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Albert and Maude Francis Jarnagin; and brother, Harold Gene Jarnagin.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cletas Doyle Coley; sons, Cletas D. Coley II (Regina) and Frank M. Coley (Melissa); grandchildren, Trey Coley, Lauren Brown (Jake), Paige Coley (Brandon Presswood), Jenna Cofer (Ronnie), and Wyatt Coley; great-grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Kara Brown, Kobe Brown, Teagan Coley, Hayleigh Coley and Marlie Cofer; sisters, Patricia Mehaffey (Raymond), Gertie Day (Gordon), Hester Loveland (Richard); special nephew Ray Mehaffey (Natasha); and special niece, July Pierce (Devlin) along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church and worked at Alba Health, Kayser Roth Hosiery and Burlington Hosiery for over 60 years.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with cremation to follow. A burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

