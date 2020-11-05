Nancy Jo Jeter, 74, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge. She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Jonesville, Va. to the late Birg Bascom Sergent and Willie Ollie Neff. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Lincoln Memorial University as well as her teachers certification, and master's degree in education from Tennessee Tech. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and enjoyed Bible study classes with her friends. She worked 35 years as a teacher for the Roane County School System and was a member of the N.E.A. and past president of Roane County Teachers Association. Nancy Jo was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling with her husband. During their 52 years of marriage, they visited all 50 states. They especially enjoyed Ireland and Scotland. She was preceded in death by parents, Birg and Willie Sergent.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Iver Jeter of Kingston; son, Derek Jeter and wife Elizabeth of Winchester, Mass.; daughter, Mindy Money of Etowah, N.C.; grandchildren, Ceci Jeter and Ella Jeter; brother, Birg Sergent and wife Kay of Pennington Gap, Va.; sister, Ann Miller of Winston Salem, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Larry Jeter and wife Mary Alice and Ronnie Jeter, all of Kingsport; and several extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
