1/1
Nancy Jo Jeter
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jo Jeter, 74, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.  She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Jonesville, Va. to the late Birg Bascom Sergent and Willie Ollie Neff.  She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Lincoln Memorial University as well as her teachers certification, and master's degree in education from Tennessee Tech. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and enjoyed Bible study classes with her friends. She worked 35 years as a teacher for the Roane County School System and was a member of the N.E.A. and past president of Roane County Teachers Association. Nancy Jo was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling with her husband.  During their 52 years of marriage, they visited all 50 states. They especially enjoyed Ireland and Scotland. She was preceded in death by parents, Birg and Willie Sergent. 
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Iver Jeter of Kingston; son, Derek Jeter and wife Elizabeth of Winchester, Mass.; daughter, Mindy Money of Etowah, N.C.; grandchildren, Ceci Jeter and Ella Jeter; brother, Birg Sergent and wife Kay of Pennington Gap, Va.; sister, Ann Miller of Winston Salem, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Larry Jeter and wife Mary Alice and Ronnie Jeter, all of Kingsport; and several extended family members and dear friends.       
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church.  An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved