Nancy Leona Williford Carroll Franklin, 70, of Lugoff, S.C., passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Born in Roane County, Nancy was a daughter of the late Oscar Williford and Mary Lou Dunaway. Nancy spent summers on her grandmother's farm where she learned to cook and garden. Nancy loved the Atlanta Braves, the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. She was ever faithful to her teams and to those she loved so very much.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Carroll Hines (Mike), Christine Carroll Franklin, Karen Franklin McColman (Mark) and Ronald Dean Franklin II (Heather); her six grandchildren, Andrew Vallee, Robert and Ryan Hines (Mary), Alex and Dane Kreeft and Helen McColman Cotton (Jerry); and six great-grandchildren. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Dale Arwood (Delbert); and brother, Charles Williford (Sherry); and her many extended family.

Her service was held Monday, Sept. 2, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Columbia, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Atlanta Braves Foundation, SunTrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30339.

